A record number of people are expected to be on the road this holiday season.

Today is the busiest travel day of the year according to triple a... with the economy doing slightly better and gas prices lowering, more americans will be on the road and in the sky.

Our taylor trache has the lastest travel info, taylor how many are expected to travel this weekend.

Well adam triple a is saying at least 49 million americans will be traveling this week and the majority of travelers are catching flights and filling up their tanks today.... <nats of where people traveling too everyone has a different destination...and this year the most travelers since 2007 are hitting the road and sky.

"i have a alot of delayed flights..this ones stuck herebut this ones overbooked ..so is this one so everyone feeld it."more americans got bit by the travel bug and triple a says it's all thanks to the economy.

"overtime its just more people starting to travel ... i see it getting busier every year i dont know if anybody else is but i definately am"and depending and where your flying out of t-s-a warns travelers to arrive to their airport at least 2-2 and a half hours earlierand be prepared for longer lines and stricter checkpoints.

"this one is not as bad as other ones i have to say the last few times i traveled the last couple of thanksgiving my hands had been swabbed for bomb testing and it took forever to get through security and this one was pretty breezy."triple a also says at 90% of those traveling will be hitting the roadways...and estimate they'll be rescuing 370,000 dri vers due to flats, dead batteries or being locked out of cars.

"i think it's gonna be hectic, i mean we just left the duson exit and it took us 20 mins to ghet here so im pretty sure it's gonna be a crazy ride."> many drivers are estimated to be driving at least 50 miles away from home.

Thanks taylortriple a says the busiest day to return home, is the sunday after