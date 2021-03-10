Rittelmyers new house

Go to the bathroom or wash your hands by yourself.

This used to be the reality for a winchester teenager, but she found freedom and independence in a home designed for her needs.

Whag's sarah gisriel was there for move-in day.

<<sarah gisriel: tori and her mother anita a month ago, their dream house wasn't quite ready to become a home.

On wednesday, with one day to spare before thanksgiving, the mother-daughter duo moved in, and tori wasted no time to get her feet and hands wet.

Tori rittelmeyer, miss ability junior teen queen: "i immediately went to the bathroom to wash my hands.

I didn't even acknowledge that they were moving stuff around."

Sarah gisriel: anita says their new house will greatly improve their day to day life, but she's most grateful for a secure future.

Anita rittelmeyer, habitat family: "you know, as a mother, you know, always want to set your kids up for the eventual day when you won't be around anymore, and one thing tori will never have to worry about is where she's gonna live.

Sarah gisriel: before partering with habitat for humanity, tori lived in a house where it was hard to be mobile.

Tori rittelmeyer, miss ability junior teen queen: "like before, there was one door in my house to the bathroom.

I couldn't even fit through it.

I think it was made in the 70s or something."

Sarah gisriel: to show their appreciation tori and anita logged way more volunteer hours than habitat requires for families and in turn, became the faces of the organization.

Matthew peterson, habitat executive director: "they come out to every fundraiser.

They've been a visible face to this build and really helped bring, in large part, back into the community focus.

Sarah gisriel: the lowered countertops, accessible shower and remote controlled lights are exciting, but tori's primary feeling of the day was gratitude.

Tori rittelmeyer, miss ability junior teen queen: "there are no words to explain how grateful we are to habitat."

Sarah gisriel: reporting in winchester, sarah gisriel, whag news.

>> tasmin: