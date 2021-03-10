People Stuck In Jail Over Holiday Due Computer Problems

While inmates are stuck in the Shelby County Jail this holiday weekend due to computer software problems the man in charge of fixing the issues is heading out of town for the weekend.

While inmates are stuck in the shelby county jail this holiday weekend due to computer software problems the man in charge of fixing the issues is heading out of town for the weekend.

Katina: inmates literally get lost in the system.

It's taking days for them to be released from jail ... even after posting bond.

Many wonder ... if they will get out in time for thanksgiving.

Brandon: i-team senior investigator jeni diprizio first broke the story about the computer troubles.

She joins us live in the studio with this new information.

Jeni: im told those working on fixing the computer problems will be available via phone and email but won't be at work over the holiday.

Many people inside the jail had hoped they would be getting out in time for thanksgiving with their families.

Jeni diprizio richard vanwinkle/arrestee:" they're misfiling peoples papers, charging people with the wrong charges, their system is all messed up richard vanwinkle just got out the the shelby county jail after spending 6 days behind bars for disorderly conduct.

The case was dropped....vanwinkle says he never should have been in jail that long.

Richard vanwinkle/arrestee:" i was arrested and sat in jail for days and days and and days and told nothing.

Criminal justice reform advocates say what is happening at the jail is just wrong.

After all shelby county spent 10 million dollars and several years planning this computer switchover josh spickler/just city: " to have these types of problems 2/3/4 weeks is a debacle its appalling and people should be outraged that taxpayer money is being spent on this on the preparation was spent on this and this is the result.

Vanwinkle feels lucky he will be home for the holiday..... but feels for other people still stuck in the system.

Many are lost for days...even weeks... without getting bond or going before a judge.

Richard vanwinkle/arrestee:" basically people are getting lost in the system and no one believes them because people think they are thugs or gangs or bad people jeni: vanwinkle says the only reason he got out of jail was because a guard felt sorry for him and walked over to the courthouse and found the paperwork for him to be released...if not...he would still be sitting there.

For the local i-