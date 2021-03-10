La Joya City Official Weighs In on Baseball Game Incident

Official said Border Patrol’s actions interrupted the community event.

Border patrol responds to people saying they caused a disruption during a baseball game in la joya.

Agents came into the field and questioned a woman about her immigration status after they saw her and her child coming out of the nearby brush..

Channel 5's christian von preysing explains why border patrol says they got involved.

Sunday was the opening day for a small baseball tournament organized in la joya.

The mayor says parents and children were there to watch..

Before border patrol came on to the field to follow up on something they saw..

La joya's mayor says the border patrol's actions interrupted the game.

He says border patrol shouldn't have come into the park.

"why don't you wait until the game is over.

You knew who you were going to talk to.

Wait for the lady outside.

When she gets to her car, go out there privately and don't make a big scene here with all these kids... where is it going to stop."

The mayor says the city just paid to improve the park... he says incidents like these will keep people away.

The field sits along military highway... less than a mile from the river.

Border patrol says this area is frequently used by people crossing illegally into the united states.

Border patrol told us agents... "witnessed a woman and three children walking out of the brush and into the nearby stands of a baseball field."

Border patrol says the woman and a child were found to be in the country illegally.

The mayor of la joya says he plans to meet with the chief of border patrol to discuss what happened.

Border patrol processed the woman and child.

They were released under prosecutorial discretion.

In the studio, christian von preysing, channel 5