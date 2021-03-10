Holiday movie "planes, trains and automoblies" --- becomes reality this week for travelers --- as many make the journey home for the holidays.

Local five's kendra sommer joins us live with an update on the joys of holiday travel.

Kendra?

((kendra)) tom/erin holiday traffic has been moving along nicely--on hwy 41 the drivers we chatted with looking forward to turkey, the trimmings, and those oh so low gas prices.

Sot " we drove from san antonio all the way to appleton for thanksgiving."

( marquis ) for drivers like marquis gladen--celebratin g thanksgiving in appleton--- these low gas prices are giving him more time to focus what matters .

" it's our first time our kids get to see their great parents."

Gas prices in northeastern wisconsin are down 30 cents from last thanksgiving and according to triple a it's fueling an increase in travel.

But the travel surge isn't on the highways stand-up the airlines are taking advantage of the travel boost as well with a 27.million people said to be flying over the holiday.

" this is our busiest time of year because the thanksgiving holiday is compressed over the 4-5 day period."

Tom miller director at green bay austin steubal internatiomnal airport says waittimes have been low.

Sot the average wait time is less than 10 minutes average wait times don't get incredibly long."

B and of any kind lines don't phase arlene from texas.

" we are here to have a happy thanksgiving with our cousins."

' we flew in from austin and it was 70 and then there was snow in minnepols which was fun because we don't get snow in texas and now we are here in green bay it's pleasant.

And bring out a her parka " no no this parka has only been worn a few times.

" out of all the travelers we talked to they are just looking forward to family and turkey.

