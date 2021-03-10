Lee names new high school football coach

There's truly never an off season in football, especially when teams are filling coaching spots.

Lee high school named a new football coach ahead of spring practice.

Irving mcguire, the huntsville native, is coming back home!

Mcguire takes over the generals football program.

He attended j.o.johnson high school before playing football at stillman then got his masters at alabama a&m.

Mcguire replaces jerry ross who hled lee from 2018 to