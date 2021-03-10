Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Lee names new high school football coach

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Lee names new high school football coach
Lee names new high school football coach
Irving McGuire coming home

There's truly never an off season in football, especially when teams are filling coaching spots.

Lee high school named a new football coach ahead of spring practice.

Irving mcguire, the huntsville native, is coming back home!

Mcguire takes over the generals football program.

He attended j.o.johnson high school before playing football at stillman then got his masters at alabama a&amp;m.

Mcguire replaces jerry ross who hled lee from 2018 to

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage