Our Renee Beninate Is Live From Best Buy's Early Black Friday Shopping Event

Now, in a break from tradition-- many stores opened this thanksgiving to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Some retailers kicked off black friday sales today.

For thousands of shoppers that can mean great deals.... and in many cases some long lines.

Nbc 10's renee beninate is at the best buy in monroe.... who's sale is kicking off a day early.

Renee how's it looking out there?

Kayla-- if you take a look behind me you can see the line is huge out here at best buy.... wrapping around the side of building.

Dozens of people are out here just trying to snag some holiday deals... we met the first group of shoppers in line-- some claiming their spot-- as early as six o'clock this morning.

But many told us they weren't even buying items for themselves.

(doris cruz, 2nd in line at best buy) "i'm actually here to help my mom to get her christmas.

This is actually my christmas present to her, was to stand in line."

Lots of stores are starting black friday early-- including this best buy, target and walmart --they're all opening at six o'clock tonight.

Some stores in the pecanland mall will also be starting their sales tonight at six as well.

So if you're not too full from your thanksgiving meal-- come out to the stores , but know you may be facing a pretty long line.

Live in monroe renee beninate, ktve nbc 10 news.

