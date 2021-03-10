The Hottest Tech Items in the State Ahead of Black Friday Deals

What tech does our state want most this black friday?

According to decluttr, which used google trends data to find out... it's a macbook air for new york and video games for pennsylvania.

Most states are hoping to land an x-box one black friday deal... with folks in idaho, kentucky, maine, montana and south dakota all searching for the microsoft console.

The playstation-4 isn't far behind.