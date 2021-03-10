'Act N Do' Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need

"Act N Do" organizations use the help of volunteers to make and deliver Thanksgiving meals to people in our area.

18 news.

Spreading a little holiday cheer..

A group in painted post is bringing home cooked meals to people who would otherwise go without.

Reporting from our corning bureau, 18-news reporter ryan ruff: ryan ruff: "let's face it, thanksgiving is all about the food.

However, not everyone in the twin tiers can enjoy that luxury today, and that's why the act n do' organization is taking the initiative to make home cooked meals and deliver them directly to those in need."

Troy preston: "our philosophy is anyone who contacts us will get a meal.

Our definiton of need isn't based on financial aid.

Need.

We don't exclude anyone.

No one is turned away."

The act n do' organization has been around for six years and is compprised of all types of people with one common goal: providing food and holiday cheer to those in need.

Earlier this morning, the group gathered at fran's landing in addison, to pack thanksgiving meals into vehicles for delivery.

Troy preston: "so, when we started six years ago, our goal was to serve 100 people.

And over the years, that certainly has grown to this year with over 550 people.

We are just so amazed that we are able to help that many people."

In order to serve a number of that caliber, it takes the support of the community and hard- working volunteers.

Troy preston: "the six years have been fantastic.

We've gotten so much support from our community.

This couldn't happen without community support, businesses, organizations, churches pull together to help provide the financial resources, as well as manpower, to pull this off."

Kelley bachman: it's a wonderful event.

It just brings people together i think.

Just look at the amount of volunteers we have for this event.

It's just wonderful."

Ryan ruff: "believe it or not, the act n do' organization's chartable work is not done this holiday season.

In fact, come christmas time, they're going to be putting together meals as well as toys for children here in our area.

Reporting here in our corning studio, ryan ruff, 18 news."

Janet