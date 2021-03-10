Sports Wednesday November 23rd

Fun to watch last year... maybe that's just my opinion.... but i'm sure most lakers fans would agree with me on that... sitting at 8-8 this season may show a little light at the end of the tunnel.... is it showtime of the 80's with magic, worthy, kareem, michael cooper, byron scott and kurt rambis ... not even close... but to be 8-8 after kobe and shaq... i'm sure most will take it.... and its only luke walton's first year.... last night the lakers beat l.a.

Native and ucla star russell westbrook from okc.... so things may be looking up... especially since they only won 17 games last season.... i caught up with the lakers gm on saturday night and the state of lake-show nation while he was in town watching his son play for the gouchos... "we are off to a relatively good start you know we've got 69 games to go so we got a long season in front of us and if we stay healthy and our players continue to improve in particular our young players then we should have a season that's fun to watch and i think our future will be bright."

Nick: kd and klay thompson... lakers short-handed tonight without deangelo russell after a knee procedure out a couple weeks..

And julius randle was out with a hip pointer... new franchise record 47 assists for the warriors... durant hit for 28... thompson 26... curry had 31 and nine assts... they will play again on friday at staples center..... now 13-2 on the season..... lakers 8-8.... nick: dallas hosting the clippers...... clippers going to the cowboys game tmrw... and jamal crawford ready to go right now pulling up from the parking lot.... buckets.... clippers up two... crawford poured in 15.... clippers on the break....blake griffin lobs to deandre jordan with the cram... he had 16... clippers are 14-2... 7-0 away from staples.... nick: lebron had a triple double tonight...31 pts... 10 boards... and 13 assts... and he wasn't even the story of the game.... kevin love was on one... he was doing the most tonight.... he was cooking on thanksgiving eve.... he scored 34 in the first qtr tonight against the trailblazers... he made 8 three pointers... and finsihed the game with 40 points.... cavs won 137- 125.... now 11-2 on the season.... 34 points in a first qtr is the most in nba history.... [c9]tnf pitt colts-cam nick: thanksgiving football tomorrow.... i remember when i was a young tyke it used to be the cowboys and lions every year..... at home no matter what its tradition.... now you get three games....... primetime tomorrow the steelers playing the colts right here on nbc..... this game lost a little bit of luster or swag earlier this afternoon colts qb andrew luck has been ruled out after suffering a concussion sunday against the titans.... with a short week and not cleared to play the colts will go with scott tolzien... tall task considering the steelers have one of the most prolific offenses in the league.... "we have been down this road and handled it this team we are playing they are without their qb for a game or or two its part of the national football league."

Tomorrow night's game against pittburgh is at 5:30pm.... [c10]tnf pitt colts-vo tami: most of us