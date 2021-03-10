Jail hit by national security hack

Ones carjacked.

We begin with a national story with large significance in north alabama.

Hundreds of cameras at the madison county jail - hacked - video and voices of inmates and officers - on the web!

The jail caught up in world-wide breach of cloud-based security cameras installed and supported by san francisco tech company "verkada."

According to bloomberg news - who first reported on the breach - 330 security cameras inside the jail - were among tens of thousands accessed by a small group of hackers.

A spokesperson for that group says the hack - quote - "exposes just how broadly we're being surveilled, and how little care is put into at least securing the platforms used to do so - and it's also just too much fun not to do it."

In images sent to bloomberg - inmates can be clearly seen inside the madison county jail.

The report says cameras are hidden in vents, thermostats and defibrillators.

The hackers said they were able to see live feeds, archived video, and listen to conversations - even interviews between police and suspects.

Waay 31 contacted the madison county sheriff's office.

Spokesperson brent patterson told us - they know about the hack and are - quote - "aware of a number of different locations not just the sheriff's office."

The hackers told bloomberg that they found a user name and password for a verkada administrator account publicly exposed on the internet.

For two days they were then able to access cameras in hospitals, schools, gyms and other businesses all over the world!

In a statement - a verkada spokesperson said - quote - "we have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access.

Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement."

