Former Central Noble star Sydney Freeman was named Honorable Mention All-MAC on Tuesday.
Sydney Freeman named Honorable Mention All-MAC
Credit: WFFTDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Speaking of college hoops... a former locker room regular is bringing home a little postseason hardware...former central noble star and ball state sophomore sydney freeman was named all-mac honorable mention earlier today... freeman averaged 12 and a half points, five assists and four boards per game... helping the cardinals to a 14-10 record this