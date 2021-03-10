Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Sydney Freeman named Honorable Mention All-MAC

Former Central Noble star Sydney Freeman was named Honorable Mention All-MAC on Tuesday.

Speaking of college hoops... a former locker room regular is bringing home a little postseason hardware...former central noble star and ball state sophomore sydney freeman was named all-mac honorable mention earlier today... freeman averaged 12 and a half points, five assists and four boards per game... helping the cardinals to a 14-10 record this

