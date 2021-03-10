Oakland City Hosts Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Oakland city also hosted a community thanksgiving meal this morning.

It kicked off at 11 o'clock at the wirth park community center.

Delivery service was also provided.

Volunteers say sometimes the holidays hurt more than other times of year, so this is a way to help fill the void.

They're open to anybody and everybody, we enjoy this, we love seeing people and talking and getting to know people, hugging necks, kissing babies the political thing, but really we love to tell them that we love them because christ loves them this is the fourth year that crossroads baptist church has held this thanksgiving community dinner.