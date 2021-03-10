Black Friday Live Shot 6 PM

Your wallets, folks... americans are projected to shell out more than 650 billion dollars on retail in the coming weeks.... and it all starts today with thanksgiving door busters.

Anthony miller joins us now from toys 'r us, which is one of a several stores opening early.anthony?(--anthony--) yeah, gwyn... doors opened here at an hour ago and the store will be open for the next 29 hours!i'm here now with (--anthony--) i also had a chance to head over to best buy around 2 today with people already standing outside waiting to take advantage of the deals that are being offered.some people there have been waiting in line for as long as since 7 pm last night.i'll have more on all of the thanksgiving shopping madness tonight on kfdx 3 news at 10.(--gwyn--) anthony, thank you!

(--gwyn--)the holidays are also a