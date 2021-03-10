V-EVV ARMED ROBBERIES

Warrick counties.

Evansville police are investigating two armed robberies last night.

One happened at the kangaroo on weinbach avenue.

The clerk there described a black male wearing a brown coat and a ski mask.

He said the suspect pointed the gun at him, cocked it and forced him to hand over cash.

Within just minutes, another gas station - the circle k on riverside drive - got hit.

The victim of the second robbery says the suspect pointed a gun and demanded cash.

You are asked to call evansville police with your tips.

In ohio county -