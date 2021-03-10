Shoppers flock to stores for Gray Thursday deals

They're hitting the stores on Thanksgiving, or Gray Thursday.

Bargain hunters are no longer waiting until Black Friday to shop for the holidays.

>> lisa: it's estimated half of us will be christmas shopping this weekend.

A few stores in the ozarks stayed open all day.

Others will open for what the now called gray thursday.

Ashley reynolds caught up with customers trying to cash in on holiday deals.

>> gives us extra time to shop.

>> i was just getting some socks today for my boots.

>> reporter: no matter the reason.

>> we have something to do.

>> reporter: while the turkey basted, shoppers flocked to stores.

>> we were bored sitting at home waiting on turkey.

>> reporter: you want a dirt black?

What kind of one?

>> a black one.

>> we didn't know until my sister called they had sales going on.

We're going to walmart later.

>> reporter: hey, over here.

Can you see me?

Still the majority of stores remain closed on thanksgiving day and the parking lots are empty.

Perhaps you saw the ads.

Tj max and marshals told customers these stores will not participate in thursday.

More stores than ever are opening thursday evening and not closing until late friday night.

>> we're making friends.

>> reporter: alec spent the night in his tent.

>> i took it on my wyoming backpacking trip.

Got pretty cold this morning, but it wasn't too bad.

>> reporter: he wants to be one of the first customers to grab a new tv.

>> a 50-inch.

>> reporter: for how much?

>> $200.

It kind of sucks you have to miss thanksgiving meal so my parents are going to bring that to us and they are going to come back and give us turkey and mashed potatoes.

>> reporter: at least he's still getting a good meal while trying to snag a good deal.

For "contact ky3," i'm ashley reynolds.

>> lisa: on the contact page at ky3.com, we can help with your holiday shopping.

