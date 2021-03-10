Indiana reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths and 593 new cases

Across northeast Indiana, 74 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Tuesday.

Covid-19 pandemic now a look at covid cases in the state.indiana reporting five hundred 93 new positive cases.the total now over six hundred 68 thousand.22 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousan dthree hundred 35.the 7 day positivity rate is three point one percent.

Adams adds three cases and one death.allen county adding 38 new cases and nine deaths.huntington adds nine cases and one death.jay adds four cases.

Steuben adds three cases and one death.van wert adds six cases.wells adds ten cases.whitley adds three cases and