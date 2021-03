Police officer arrested over Sarah Everard disappearance

A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9pm on March 3.Metropolitan Police said in a statement a serving officer had been arrested at an address in Kent in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance.