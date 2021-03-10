Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Two house fires overnight

Credit: KY3 - KYTV
Springfield and Republic firefighters were busy early Saturday morning, with two major house fires.

No word yet on what started this house fire in springfield on washita street.

It happened around 2:15 this morning..

It's near west sunshine, and scenic.

No injuries reported.

But you can see the flames just shooting from the roof.

Huge flames.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more information.

### breaking news out of republic this morning-- fire crews responded to a call of a fire on crocus drive.

A husband and wife were able to escape the blaze along with their cat, dog and hedgehog.

No injuries were reported.

The couple was also able to save their black friday purchases they had made as

