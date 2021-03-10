Pet Stories: Estes

Year old smaller (weighing only 54 pounds) german sheppard is named estes.

Estes' story is one of a new beginning, a new "leash" on life.

Before coming to the roanoke valley he lived outside with little food and respite from the elements at an unlicensed shelter in north carolina.

It is sad but true that the scars on his ears are evidence of the damage that nature can make when insufficient care is given.

Estes was adopted in june, and although his family loved him very much, a family loss made it impossible for them to provide him with the love and attention he so desires - especially since he prefers to be inside resting, cuddling, watching netflix, and not outside for too long.

Can you blame him?

Estes is ready for adoption and that means that he has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and tested for heartworms. rvspca is open from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Everyday of the week.

For more information call the roanoke valley spca at 339-wags, or check out their website.