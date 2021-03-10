Notre Dame vs NCTA - November 25, 2016

North central texas academy 3 45'd notre dame in the regular season only to see the knights knock the pioneers off in the state semifinals......this season, ncta once again won the regular season matchup....but it was 94-82.

Can notre dame return to the state title game win a win over the pioneers this season????

1st qtr 14-0 ncta------- knights ball....skyler whitten gets the hand off...gets the edge and takes it 44 yards to score....14-8 ncta2nd qtr ------- ncta ball...caleb lawrence gets the carry and takes off...42 yards for the touchdown...28-8 ncta------- knights ball....pitch to skyler whitten....dances through the line...avoids a tackle...takes it 40 yards for the touchdown....28-16 vs baytown christian next thursday in waco