Windthorst vs De Leon - November 25, 2016

And on we go.

Windthorst (8-4)de leon (10-2) 2nd qtr10-0 de leon------- windthorst ball inside the 5 yard line....brady tackett pitch to nathan bales for the score...10-7 de leon3rd qtr 20-7 de leon------- de leon ball....kevin yeager to orson sylva for a 36 yard touchdown...27-7 de leon ------- later in the quarter...de leon ball...kevin yeager back to pass...tipped into the hands of corben reynolds for an interception... ------- next possession for de leon...curtis hulse comes charging through the line....wraps yeager up for the sack...de leon would punt....4th qtr ------- windthorst looking to capitalize...hunter wolf to kyle scheffe for the 6 yard touchdown...27-14 de leon "couldn't be prouder of you for the season.

Couldn't be prouder of you for how you fought through everything, how you stayed together.

Each and every one of you, y'all did a great job.

Now, it hurts right now.

Later on when you can look back on it, be proud of what you accomplished this year and how hard you fought and how far you came.

Nobody will ever be able to take that away from you.

You fought hard and you did good and i'm proud of each and every one of you.

One more time here we go."

