Clovis PD Stands Behind Dispatcher Fighting Cancer

Clovis police officers say, that's why they wanted to organize a blood drive in dispatcher Dillon Reed's name.

He's the kind of guy who always wears a smile, even in the face of a deadly disease.

Megan: this weekend the clovis police department is standing behind one of their own... currently battling cancer.

Officers say dispatcher dillon reed's been sick about a year now.

They say, reed's last treatment required a lot of blood donations.

So, the department decided to give back in his name... the blood drive's averaging about six pints an hour... officers say, reed is the type of person who's always smiling... even during tough times.

Sgt.

John willow, clovis police department: 1:01:36 an outstanding, motivational person, a positive, just positive person, somebody that everybody gravitates to.

You would think that we would bring strength to him, he actually brings strength to us megan: the drive runs through sunday at the sierra vista mall in clovis.

