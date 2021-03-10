Law Enforcement reminds drivers to stay safe on the roads

Obilor.

Not only is this thanksgiving weekend heavily traveled, but it's also one of the most dangerous on the roadway mothers against drunk driving says--nationwide-- the time between thanksgiving and new years is the deadliest for drunk driving crashes.

Reporter brittany edney joins us now live with a message from first responders.

((brittany edney)) >> responders say during the holiday season, it's becoming too common to go from having a good time with loved ones to ending up in a tragic situation due to one bad decision.

And it's something that's easily avoidable.

((officer gabriel lebario, metro police)) " more people are out there celebrating, getting together with family and friends, co-workers and you see the drinking and driving, the accidents, the arrests, the fatalities start to go up."

Officers want people to remember there are consequences when you drink and getting behind the wheel.... you can face high fines and jailtime but there's also options.

From ride sharing to cabs or just using the designated driver system.

((officer gabriel lebario, metro police)) "also, if you're hosting a party, you know, if you see that someone has had too much too drink, offer them some help and say, 'hey, can i get you home or can i get somebody to get you home?'" and for travelers who are bucking up, staying sober and follow the rules of the roads... it's important to always practice defensive driving... stay cautious and alert.

((brittany edney)) >> nevada highway patrol says if you think you spot a drunk driver... then give them a call..

There's no charge..

Just dial star n-h-p.

