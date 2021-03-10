North Lights Out in Season Opener

Played in the tristate today...including princeton vs north...2nd qtr...north up 21- 15...princeton's matt dove gets it to malik hardiman for the bucket...tigers down 4...a little later..north up 1....colton sanford knocks down the 3 ball for the huskies...norht's lead back to 4...moments later...it's hardiman again..with the drive and finish...makes it 24-22 north...but the huskies would run away with things...cameron seaton with the basket....gives north an 11- point lead...and north wins 97-55