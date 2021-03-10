Clinton campaign: We are taking part in the recount

Amy>> the green party has initiated a recount of the presidential election results in wisconsin and is eyeing several other states.

Now the group has a new supporter- hillary clinton.

Cbs news correspondent wendy gillette reports from new york on today's announcement.

Hillary clinton's campaign team announced saturday it will participate in a recount of the presidential election results in wisconsin.

Green party candidate jill stein is calling for recounts in several states that helped donald trump win the white house.

Her party has raised almost six million dollars and filed paperwork friday for a recount in wisconsin.

Sot: (george martin/former co-chair of wi green party) "we do not take money from corporations or from political pacs.

This comes from american public."

Clinton's campaign attorney posted a blog that says: (graphic) "now that a recount has been initiated in wisconsin, we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides.

If jill stein follows through as she has promised and pursues recounts in pennsylvania and michigan, we will take the same approach in those states as well."

The president elect called the recount ridiculous, saying in a statement: (graphic) "this is a scam by the green party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what jill stein is doing."

Clinton's team says it has not found any evidence of hacking or tampering with election technology and that it was not planning to launch its own recount.

But now that it's happening, the campaign says it wants to ensure it's legally represented in the process.