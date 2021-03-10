Small Business Saturday promotes locally-owned shops

Local shop owners struggling to compete with the Black Friday frenzy that benefits chain stores are promoting their own retail bonanza with Small Business Saturday.

Tammy: first there is black friday....then comes small business saturday....anothe r way for retailers to keep you shopping all weekend.

Newschannel 9's olivia ugino shows us why today's sales can be a big deal for local mom and pop shops.

Olivia: nat: your grand total is $73.44 olivia: more than seventy bucks...not spent at the mall or a big box store.

But instead here.

Mike pesci: we live locally, we have to support the people in your neighborhood first, you know, everything begins at home.

Olivia: customers headed out today, browsing local shops..seeing everything they have to offer.

Nat: they have bracelets with little baby shoes on them.

Olivia ugino: small businesses say they'll see as much as two times the amount of foot traffic as a regular saturday and many of those customers are coming back year after year.

Andy bresnohan: we have repeat customers every year on this day too, so they know about it and everybody tries to do their best and support us.

Olivia: but for some first time local business owners, they're not exactly sure what to expect.

For mike pesci, it's the debut of his new shop, newlyreused... mike pesci: i'm terrified.

Absolutely terrified.

There's no question that i have no idea what's going to happen here.

I don't know if anything is going to sell or not.

Olivia: he says you can't find anything from his shop at a big box store.

Each one of these doorknob- turned-hangers is unique.

Mike pesci: this is all one-of-a-kind, put together with my hands, and things i search for, you know, little items, little nuggets i find.

Olivia: and mike can rest easy, his one of kind treasures caught the eye of numerous customers...befor e he was even open.

In syracuse, olivia ugino, newschannel 9.

Tammy: it's not over yet.

We still have cyber monday...when online deals are expected to pick up.

Once again, the new york state fair is offering three dollar tickets to next year's fair.

They go on sale at six a-m monday -- tickets typically cost ten dollars at the gate.

This cyber deal does have limits.

You can only buy eight tickets per person -- we'll show you where to sign up on local syr dot