UVU shocks BYU, 114-101

At 7-5.... byu and utah valley hadn't met in a basketball for a few years...and it might be awhile before byu schedules them again... the wolverines made the short drive up to the marriott center..and stunned the cougars,,,, byu crowd expecting to see a blowout, but that didn't happen former cougar isaac neilson setting the tone early on -- throws down the 2-hand jam then nelson steps out and hits the 3 -- he had 26 points to lead the wolverines lead by 12 byu makes a run -- t.j.

Haws goes behind his back to eric mika for the bucket then when nick emery drains the long 3-ball, the cougars take the lead but a big bucket just before the half, brandon randolph silences the crowd with the 3 a the buzzer, 54-52 uvu at the half.

21 for randolph 2nd half -- uvu keeps pouring it on -- connor toolsen takes the strong he had 21 emery was a one man show for byu -- career high 37 points on 15 of 28 shooting but the wolverines never went away -- get it ahead to jordan poydras for the hoop and the foul then poydras drains the 3 from the top of the key -- he had 20 -- 4 players with at least 20 -- final 114-101 :00-:06 :15-:21 :26-:31 :32-:38 :45-:51 dana: in what has to go down as simply the best win in utah valley history, the wolverines put up 114 points, led by 26 by former cougar isaac nielson and pull off an absolute shocker neilson: this feels amazing.

I love winning, our team loves winning, i love our guys how hard and dedicated they are to this program and to our coach.

I mean, this feels great.

Poydras: i think that we came in knowing that we were the better team.

Honestly, we came in and prepared like we were better and we played better.

Byu is obviously a great team and a great school, but i think that we earned it today.

Pope: this is a great win for us and a great night.

But we have so much growing to do.

This won't be the best moment that we have at utah valley.

Rose: they played on attack and they played aggressively.

They played with confidence, and we just had a really difficult time slowing them down.

Dana: so byu plays another in-state opponent on wednesday in utah state, and i guarantee you they won't take the aggies lightly.

At the marriott center,