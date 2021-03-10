Forsan VS Anson

Taking on forsan in sweetwater... lets pick this game up in the 3rd... anson up 22 to 15 at half... the buffs come out hot... tareall mcvae... he is usually running for touchdowns... but here he istaking down cade baker... for the safety... mcvae pumped up... he is feeling it... after buff 3 and out... the tigers back on the attack... mason davis scores on a 7-yard td run.... tigers up 34 to 17.... anson gonna go for 2... baker take this one for himself... 2 point conversion good... 36 to 17 now... forsan needing to respond... and when they need something to happen guess who they give the ball too?

You got it tearall mcvae....he finds daylight on a 60- yard td run.

.....mcvae hadtwo tds on the day... lets look at the final in this one... forsan has their season ended today... final 43 to 31... the buffs finish the