Pats Start Season 2-0

School hockey continues to get things heated up.

The patriots beaf fargo north yesterday.

And trying to win their first two games of the season, taking on west fargo, -- patriots up early, cole christianson gets the pass and slides it past the goalie, 1-0 century in the first.

-- they aren't done in the period, carter bailey with the feed from the corner, he rockets it in the back of the net, century up 2-0.

-- patriots rolling in the second, isaiah thomas with the steal and the shot, jake yineman is in the right place for the rebound, that gives century a 3-0 lead, they cruise 5-1.