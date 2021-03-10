Pats Start Season 2-0

Comets Faceoff - Marco Roy P1
WFXV
Comets Faceoff - Marco Roy P1
School hockey continues to get things heated up.
The patriots beaf fargo north yesterday.
And trying to win their first two games of the season, taking on west fargo, -- patriots up early, cole christianson gets the pass and slides it past the goalie, 1-0 century in the first.
-- they aren't done in the period, carter bailey with the feed from the corner, he rockets it in the back of the net, century up 2-0.
-- patriots rolling in the second, isaiah thomas with the steal and the shot, jake yineman is in the right place for the rebound, that gives century a 3-0 lead, they cruise 5-1.
Comets Faceoff - Marco Roy P1