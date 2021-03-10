Ben Nguyen Wins Return To Octagon

The last time we saw ben nguyen in the octagon he suffered a disappointing loss in front of his hometown fans at ufc fight night 91 in sioux falls on july 13th.

Four months later nguyen fought again for the first time.... .....facing geanne herrera in melbourne austrailia for ufc fight night 91.

Herrera wastes no time....flooring ben with a flying sidekick right off the bat!

It doesn't phase ben....he starts to take over later in the round with a terrific couple of combinations that knock herera down then he connects with a jab and uppercut that open up a cut on herrerra.... in the 2nd round ben uses his martial arts training....couple of nice kicks....he goes on to get the unanimous decision and improve to 17-6