Monett wins Class 3 state championship

It's been nearly 40 years since the monett football team brought home a state championship.

But earlier today the cubs had a chance to do it.

The cubs going for their first football state championship since 1977.

Taking on maryville in the class 3 championship.

Whole lotta purple in the stands.

And foggy conditions at the start of this game.late first quarter.

Monett opening drive.

Handoff to aaron howard.

Tough running for eleven yards.

He's brought down at the two yard line.very next play.

Quarterback ian meyer.

Two yard touchdown.

And monett leads 7-0 after a 14 play, 95 yard drive.2nd quarter.

Under two minutes in the half.

After a failed fake punt by the cubs.

Maryville quarterback trey oglesby 40 yard touchdown pass to john zimmerman.

And the spoofhounds lead 12-7 at the half.3rd quarter.

Maryville under duress.

And monett's mason swearingen with the interception.

Cubs with the ball at midfield.

Ensuing drive.

Monett facing a 4th and 8.

From the maryville 23.

Quarterback ian meyer back to pass.

But he has room to run.

18 yards to the 5 yard line.

Cubs in business.next play.

Michael branch.

Up the middle.

Dives for the touchdown.

Cubs lead 14-12.

4th quarter.

Maryville back on top 18-14.

But they're punting here with under ten minutes to go.

Bad snap.

Aaron howard then clobbers the punter at the one yard line.

The monett faithful going crazy.that leads to an ian meyer one yard touchdown.

And the cubs now lead 20-18.

Next maryville possesion.

The monett defense coming up huge again.

Jedd anderson the interception.

Cubs create another turnover.monett looking to put the nail in the coffin.

On 4th and seven from the ten yard line.

Ian meyer.

Hits a wide open alex turner for the touchdown.

What a scene at plaster stadium with the monett fans erupting.and monett pulls off an emotional state championship.

27-18 over maryville.

The cubs win their first state title since 1977.

Derrek uhl, monett coach"and i told them this, we're either going to lose by fifty or we're going to win this thing.

And that's the mindset i had going into it.

And i'll tell you we didn't have any pressure.

On our end.

I thought our kids were loose.

And we've been that way all year."ian meyer, monett senior qb :16"disbelief i guess.

I'm still shocked, i mean i'm still processing we just won the state championship.

I mean it's always been a dream i'm guessing for all of us here, it's always been a dream, and i mean it's just an awesome feeling right now."

Michael branch, monett senior rb :29"just shows how hard we actually worked, showed like, because like everyone said, it wasn't easy, we came here, we had to fight every single fight.

Won our little battles on the field, and we just had to do our job and we came in and we did