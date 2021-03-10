Military moms send care packages

U.S. Armed Forces mothers send a piece of home for the holidays.

Military families came together at father kelley hall in altoona to put together care packages for their loved ones overseas.

The u-s armed forces mothers provides support for those missing their family members who serve.

Suzanne gati/ armed forces mother "these women have all been through all of this.

So when you're having your good days or bad days, we come together as a group and we can help eachother or they're a phone call away."

Suzanne gati's son peter serves in the air force.

She joined the armed forces mothers group last year.... where she was able to send a care package for the first time.

Suzanne gati/ armed forces mother "at his base, he called his other airmen, and they just opened it together and they just shared it, which makes mom even prouder."

Thanks to this group.... suzanne was able to get the support she needed to get through the difficulty of having a child serve.

Now - she wants to pay it support forward.

Suzanne gati/ armed forces mother "not only can i do that for my son, but i can do it for a lot of mom's sons and daughters.

It's just a wonderful thing to do."

Patty davis is the president of the group.

She no longer has a family member serving but she has plenty of experience.

Patty davis/ president, u.s. armed forces mothers "my dad retired form the army, my husband retired from the navy, my son was in the air force for 13 years.

It's very important to me.

I know what that support means when they are away from home."

Every box includes a collection of baked goods from the mothers.

One group sent a response back with their appreciation.

Patty davis/ president, u.s. armed forces mothers "we had a group over in iraq, a group of marines that got a box.

They video taped them eating the cookies out of it.

It was funny."

On tuesdays - the altoona post office helps to pack and ship out the boxes.

Jordan tracy/@jordantracytv "it may seem like a daunting task for the post office but as a thank you, the women send baked goods.

In altoona, jordan tracy.

Wtaj news."

(mallory) the group is always looking for donations.

