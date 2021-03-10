Skip to main content
Donald Trump: Fidel Castro is dead!

President-elect donald trump tweeting simply -- "fidel castro is dead."

He later issued a statement saying quote "the world marks the passing of a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people."

Trump said he hopes to move away from the horrors so the cuban people can quote "finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve."

