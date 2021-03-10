Rutgers vs. Maryland

Afternoon against rutgers...> the terps have lost four in a row but a win today salvages a .500 season and makes them bowl eligibile for the first time since 2014...> senior day in college park -- we're entering the juice zone...> 1st quarter -- on the terps second play from scrimmage -- kennenth goins jr takes the handoff and bursts through the hole -- the senior goes 46 yards down the sideline for six -- fast start for maryland...> the defense came out flying too -- jermaine carter jr wraps up gio rescigno for a sack...> that forced a rutgers punt -- and on the return there goes teldrick morgan -- he somehow stays up through the initital rush -- then makes his way to the sideline and i don't think anyone is going to catch him -- 83 yards to the house -- terps in front 14-0 and they never looked back....> maryland wins 31-13 -- ty johnson had a huge game -- 168 yards rushing for the fort hill grad and the terps are finally bowl elgibile finishing the regular season with a