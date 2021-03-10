Clarkson Tops UVM Women's Hockey, Wins Windjammer Classic

Here.

Vermont women's hockey playing in the championship game for their tournament -- the windjammer classic ..against #5 clarkson ..lots of green and gold -- vermont in the white ..

Tied at one in the third ..

When clarkson changes that ..

The puck -- in the air ..when it drops ..

Cassidy vinkle gets a stick on it and gets it past maddie litchfield..

Golden knights out in front.

2-1later in the third ..

Same score.

..

More clarkson ..

Rhyen mcgill the pass to loren gabel ..

It's in ..golden nights with the two goal lead ... 7 and a half minutes to go ..

Vermont puts up a solid fight -- but that score -- turns final ..

This years windjammer classic champion is the clarkson golden knights..