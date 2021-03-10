Bike Walk Macon to host Shamrock 'n' Ride Scavenger Hunt Saturday

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) - Bike Walk Macon has partnered with local organizations and businesses to put on a shamrock-themed scavenger hunt this Saturday, March 13.

Bike walk macon will host its shamrock 'n' ride scavanger hunt fundraiser this saturday.

They partner with downtown and midtown organizations and businesses to help support their mission of creating a more bikeable and walkable macon.

The registration fee is thirty-five dollars, and children seven and under are free.

Nobody is allowed to travel by themselves but every team has prizes and all of the prizes were generous donations from local organizations in town so there's plenty of food coupons and food.

Those participating will meet at fall line brewing company, and will get to visit different locations