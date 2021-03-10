Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Credit: KOTA
Kayla courvell good morning kota territory>> happy cyber monday...one hundred and twenty two million americans are expected to shop onine and if you're one of them there are a few key places you want to visit for the best deals... cyber monday savings>> amazon will have deals running all week.

However, you'll need to consistently check items you want because they're only on sale for a limited time.

Best buy's cyber monday started over the weekend with hundreds of dollars in savings on smart tv's, apple products and h-p.

If you're looking for apple products, apple dot com is áánot the place to go to save money, it did have a deal to earn money back on black friday but according to its website, there are not any chances for savings today... target is also offering a fifteen percent savings in store and online today and walmart has a number of electronics and kids toys on sale for the holiday.

Black friday online sales were up twenty two percent from last year topping 3 billion dollars.

But if you haven't started shopping already, you may be behind.

Many of the cyber monday deals started on sunday.

