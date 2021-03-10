24 news.

actor ron glass has died .

Glass is best known for his role as detective ron harrison on the police sitcom "barney miller."

His agent describes him as a private, gentle, and caring man who was an absolute delight to watch on screen.

The actor passed friday night of heart failure.

Glass was 71.

### ((jaclyn)) fidel castro's death is expected to spark more interest among americans to travel to cuba.

If you want to go to cuba, you still need to fall into one of the twelve categories approved by the u-s government before your trip, you'll need to sign an affidavit that you fall into one of those categories.

You'll also need a visa and travel insurance.

((jaclyn)) while you exchanged dishes on thanksgiving day, a georgia couple exchanged vows.

They didn't have to go far to shop around for a venue mary and larry tinson had met a few times before but it wasn't until an encounter at "harvey's supermarket" a few years ago that the two started dating.

They later decided to seal the deal and were joined with about seventy guests as they exchanged vows at the place where they reunited ((jaclyn)) holiday movie season is in full swing and to no one's surprise, disney scored big.

The disney animated film "moana" took the number one spot bringing in an estimated 81-point- one million dollars -- second only to "frozen" as the biggest thanksgiving debut of all time.

"fantastic beasts and where to find them" came in second with just over 45- million-dollars.

And "doctor strange" rounds out the top three.

### ((jaclyn)) christmas came a little early for "star wars" fans.

((chris)) tickets for "rogue one: a star wars story" will go on sale today .

Disney tweeted the details just after midnight on sunday.

"rogue one" is both a spin-off of "star wars" and a prequel.

It centers around a group of rebels seeking to steal plans for the death star.

It debuts in theaters on friday, december 16th.

