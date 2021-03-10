Capital City Alliance Holiday Adoption Drive

Capital city alliance is teaming up with the family services of greater baton rouge again this year to provide holiday gifts for 7 wonderful baton rouge kids affected by hiv/aids.

Joining us this morning is president of c-c-a kayla mulford and board member de'vannon hubert 1.

Tell us a little about capital city alliance.

If someone is watching what is the process - if someone needs help...from cca.

Let's recap last year.

How can people get involved or volunteer 5.

All donations will be collected, sorted and wrapped saturday december 3rd at the freedom center located at 7747 tom drive.

