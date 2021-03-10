News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 11-28-16

Dan Cummings has all your morning news in Central NY.

New information this morning-- a 12-year old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking with friends near destiny u-s-a.

Syracuse police rushed to the scene just after 7:30 last night.

It appears the boy was crossing over the hiawatha boulevard ramp for 81-south when he was hit.

The driver told investigators he didn't see the group of boys until it was too late.

Police say the child is being treated for serious head injuries at upstate university hospital.

They aren't releasing his name until family is notified.

Dan: in liverpool, three people escaped a fire.

But, firefighters say there's too much damage to allow anyone to stay in the home.

Volunteers with moyers corners were called to vine street near burr drive around 5:30 sunday morning.

Most of the damage is in the attic, but lower levels have quite a bit of water damage.

The fire was under control within about twenty minutes.we're told no one was hurt.

The red cross is helping the person who