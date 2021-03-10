Aberdeen mayoral debate concludes ahead of election

The election for mayor in Aberdeen is March 16th.

Folks in aberdeen will soon head to the polls once again to select a new mayor.

This after their former mayor, maurice howard, was arrested and removed from his position.

Tonight, the candidates met to debate.

Wtva's bronson woodruff was in aberdeen tonight to tell us about the debates.

Tuesday's mayoral debate is now in the books.

The four candidates in attendance here tonight talked about topics important to the people of aberdeen including race relations, the police, and integrity.

We got to talk with some people who shared with us how they thought the debate went.

Aberdeen resident james ivory said he came out on tuesday for one thing.

"i'm here tonight to observe the candidates, see what they've got to bring for aberdeen."

He said he looks for a few qualities in a candidate.

"take aberdeen forward.

It's the finance, the one that can bring financial stability to aberdeen, the one that's gonna bring aberdeen together, so that's the kind of leadership i'm looking for in a candidate."

James lenoir of aberdeen watched the debate.

He said a few of the topics stood out to him.

"race relations, economic development, and also about crime, the police turnover here in aberdeen."

Candidates talked on stage about topics ranging from their definitions of the role of mayor to how they would reduce crime rates in the city.

One question was about how to lower crime after crime rates recently went up.

Doug stone "if the citizens in aberdeen come to a point where it is absolutely not acceptable to have crime in a city, then measures will be taken to eliminate the crime."

Another topic was race relations.

Charles scott began his answer simply.

Charles scott "the way we're gonna be able to improve race relations in this city is each person has to look at each other person as a human.

That's the first way we do that."

Doug stone "where i can improve race relations is in my life and in my heart."

The moderator also asked each candidate what integrity meant to each of them.

Leigh lasonya matthews "you need to be able to be a person who is known for doing what it is that you say that you're going to do."

When asked how they would reduce crime in aberdeen, richard caradine said he would focus on bringing things to aberdeen like arcades and gyms to give kids who might get into trouble things to do.

"it starts with the parents.

It's not the police force that's causing crime rates to go up.

It's the individuals out in the streets that's breaking the law, and they're breaking the law because they have nothing else to do."

This was the last mayoral debate before the election on march 16th.

In aberdeen

Now, one candidate didn't show up tonight.

That's kenyatta howard, wife of former mayor maurice howard.

President of the aberdeen monroe county n-double a-c-p