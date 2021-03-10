Wagner Package

Com- slash-politics.

Kim f a taylorsville dog... brutally stabbed trying to protect his home from an intruder... went into surgery today.

Good 4 utah's randall carlisle has the latest on vog-ner's "wagner's" condition from the blue pearl animal hospital in midvale.

:07-:14 :14-:20 :36-:44 1:15-1:20 if you look into wagners eyes and if he could talk, he might be saying who would do this to me and why he was brought in because of multiple stab wounds from forced entry attack at a house.

Wagner had sustained 6 or 7 stab wounds to the top of his neck.

Some were relatively deep and some were more superficial doctors jordan scherk and vicki campbell have been working to keep wagner alive since last friday.

That's when taylorsville homeowner randy price heard his other dogs barking and went out searching for wagner.

I come back in the garage and i came through the door and i just caught out of the corner of my eye, i caught his head right here and he was laying in a pool of blood.

He thinks wagner was trying to stop an intruder.

Today wagner underwent surgery to clean up the dead flesh around the wounds and also to clear up some bladder stones they just discovered.

While hes under anasthesia for the neck wounds we're gonna just go ahead and do bladder surgery on him and go ahead and get those taken care of.

Make him all in tip top shape again.

I just cant understand how somebody can look that guy in the face and at the same time, stab him with a knife.

In human terms wagner would be in his 80's or 90's so recovery from this brutal attack could take a very long time.

At the blue pearl animal hospital in midvale, randall carlisle, good 4