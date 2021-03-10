City Discusses Ordinance to Rescue Pit Bulls

January.

David more agencies could soon be able to rescue pitbulls from the city animal shelter, putting them up for adoption.

As of now only one agency in springfield is legally able to adopt pitbulls out - but now it says it may not be able to much longer.

Our callie rainey joins us now live with details.

Callie?

Callie david - c.a.r.e.

Says the pit bulls are great - but the rising amount of the breed in the city animal shelter makes it hard for it to help other dogs.

Tonight city council is discussing an ordinance making things easier for c.a.r.e.

Anna yendes, c.a.r.e.

Pit bull adoption manager "with the increased numbers it's just a little overwhelming for one organization to be responsible for pulling all of those dogs.

Especially just one breed."

Castaway animal rescue effort - or c.a.r.e.

Says it never leaves a pit bull behind that passes the tempermant test - but with the increased amount of pit bulls and its limited resources care says it needs help from other rescuers.

Anna yendes, c.a.r.e.

Pit bull adoption manager "it's kind of gotten to the point where we're not able to focus on helping other breeds of dogs."

Ken mcclure, mayor pro tem "by their own admission they can not take the number of possible animals that they would have."

Care pit bull adoption manager anna yendes says if more rescues aren't able to adopt pitbulls out - it will have to stop pulling pit bulls after the first of the new year.

The original law chose another rescue to adopt pit bulls out - but it was unable to meet the requirements.

Anna yendes, c.a.r.e.

Pit bull adoption manager "because of the insurance requirements that were set forth, the $1 million insurance policy that we have to carry and list the city as insured they were not able to set up a pitbull adoption program."

Ken mcclure, mayor pro tem "that's something i think that's a reasonable requirement but nevertheless one that we do expect agencies to have to do in order to accept the animals."

Yendes says after getting the insurance policy worked out it's been a joy to rescue the pit bulls and adopt them out.

Anna yendes, c.a.r.e.

Pitbull adoption manager "any rescue could do this.

They're great dogs.

They're not hard to care for.

It's not the dogs at all it's just that there's so many of them we need help pulling them and placing them."

Callie the rescues would still have to get the same insurance to be able to pull a pit bull from the pound.

Anna yendes says she also hopes rescues from out-of-state may be able to step in and take some of the pit bulls.

The springfield city council was set to vote on the resolution tonight but late today, council member kristi fulnecky pulled the resolution saying it needs more fine tuning.

Now it will be voted on at the next city council meeting in two weeks - if it's approved it will take affect immediately and the health department director would vet other