He was a well-liked tattoo artist here in the capital city, leaving behind friends and family.

I talked with someone who he worked with at the tattoo shops and they say 25-year-old demontris toliver went down to new orleans to experience the bayou classic.

And within 5 minutes of walking on bourbon street, he heard the gun shots, and got shot twice running to save his fianc?

Tattoo artist at the shop say the mood at the has been down and toliver had actually just finished apprenticing as a tattoo artist.

They says he was was truly an artist and liked to draw.toliver would channel, his own reality of how he wanted the world to look into his art.

His favorite color was black and favorite scent was vanilla, so the shops says they will continue to burn vanilla scented candles to remember him.aside from being an artist he was also active in the community.

Every sunday he would help feed the homeless underneath north blvd.

Tag: the tattoo shops says they plan on doing sometime of art benefit to raise funds for his funeral...police are also still looking for a suspects from this shooting that also injured nine others on burbon street sunday.

Police are also still looking for a suspects from this shooting that also injured nine others on burbon street sunday.

