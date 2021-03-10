Texas County Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

David the texas county man who sparked a manhunt when he escaped from jail earlier this month... was back in court today.

Daniel campbell pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He's accused of killing one man and injuring another... ...last month near the town of licking.

His next court date in the murder case is set for january 17th.

Campbell also faces charges after the sheriff says he walked out of jail earlier this month... after a maintenance worker mistakenly left a door propped open.

A preliminary hearing for ***those charges is set for tomorrow