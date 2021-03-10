Don't fall for this scam this holiday season

Don't spend hundreds on iTunes gift cards thinking you'll get thousands of dollars in return.

You'll want to make sure that you aren't giving your money to scammers.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin explains how a con artist might urge you to spend hundreds on gift cards.

"jerry-- here's how a scammer might try to target you.

You get a call from an unknown number.

You look it up-- only to find out that the government owes you a ton of money-- or you've won a ton of money.

All you have to do is go to the store and pick up a few hundred dollars worth of itunes gift cards.

Then send it off in the mail-- and hope for the best.

The problem is-- you never see the money you were promised."

"they'll say, 'send us $400 in gift cards.

You send them that, then they're going to request another 400."

Jon anfinson is the president of southwest missouri's better business bureau.

He says there are countless scams involving itunes gift cards.

"itune gift cards can be redeemed by anybody.

Doesn't matter."

A scammer might want you to send the gift cards online.

"if you buy it through itunes online, there's no paper trail."

Or a scammer might have you buy the cards-- and then tell them the 16-digit codes on the back over the phone.

"itunes does not track their gift cards.

Once they sell them, they're done with them."

He says it's the perfect time of year for a scammer to prey on your emotions.

"anything we can do to make you think you're going to get more money to spend on your christmas gifts.

That's the whole basis they feed on.

And they feed on curiosity.

They feed on fear.

And they feed on emotions."

You may be able to outsmart the scammer.

But what about your loved ones?

"we do, unfortunately hear those kinds of stories almost everyday."

Alex cobb is the chief human resources officer at senior age-- the area agency on aging.

He says scams and finances are important conversations you should have with your aging loved ones.

"we would encourage people just to approach it lovingly.

And they can always talk to their parents in such a way, saying i heard about this new scam, i heard about this new thing, that con artists are doing, trying to scam seniors."

"anfinson says senior aren't the only ones who are falling for this.

Teens and 20- somethings are also big targets for scammers because they're always on their smartphones, and they never think that they'll become a victim of a scam.

Jerry?"

Here are a couple tips to remember from the better business bureau-- if it sounds too good to be true-- it is probably a scam.

That's why you should never give out your personal information over the phone.

You can find out by 'googling it'-- search the internet to find out if others have reported similar scams. the apple website even warns of scammers who will ask people to make payments over the phone using itunes gift cards.