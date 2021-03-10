NAIA Boosts Siouxland's Economy

A seven million dollar infusion this week.

A bigger and better naia volleyball championship that opens tomorrow at the tyson events center is the reason why.

For the first time, 32 teams will be competing... kcau 9's christina gri-hall-va is live at the sioux city convention center where this year's banquet of champions is underway.

She has a look at how the bigger tournament field will impact the local economy.

Tim-- this event started a little bit ago here at the convention center.

The banquet is for all 32 teams and their coaches-- as well as fans and sponsors in the community.

Tickets for this event is just one of the many ways the naia tournament brings in money to sioux city.

The naia women's volleyball tournament has been held here in sioux city since 2008.

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses see a siificant jump in profit-- whenever there is a big event that draws people into the city.

Last year-- there were 24 teams-- this year there are now 32 teams. the event coordinator for the tyson event center said-- they anticipate a greater economic impact this year-- because the addition of 8 new teams to the tournament.

Another area where they are seeing a greater impact-- is with the sponsors-- who helped support the additional teams. (erica newton/ event coordinator, tyson event center) "our sponsorship number is up quite a bit, which is great, that also kind of shows that the community is embracing volleyball more and more, year after year and we just hear some great feed back from the businesses and the hotels and the restaurants that really love having the girls here and all of their fans and all of their coaches, it's just a really great experience for everybody.

" newton said there is a number of hotels in town that actually sponsor some of the teams in the tournament.

Newton said the estimated a 7 million dollar impact to sioux city's economy from last year's naia tournament-- and expect quite the jump in profit this year.

She also said city staff-- as well as the sioux city sports commission are always on the look out for good tournaments that people will support and have a positive impact on the city's ecomony.

Reporting live from the sioux city convention center-- christina grijalva-- kcau9 news.

Tim: a yankton group is hoping to boost the economy in