Harlingen Police Note Rise in Stolen Vehicles

If you drive an older model dodge ram pick-up or jeep -- listen up... harlingen police say these models are being targetted by thieves... they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles in the past 2-months throughout the city -- right now--it's unlcear how the criminals are gaining access to the trucks and s-u-v's, but there's been no evidence of forced entry..

The vehicles are being stolen from homes, apartment complexes and businesses... drivers can help deter these criminals by locking all doors, closing windows and not leaving visible valuables inside.

Police are working with u.s. customs and border protection officials to find out--if these vehicles are being taken into mexico.