Brooks Found Guilty

The jury in the blayne brooks murder trial deliberated less than an hour this morning before returning a guilty verdict.they will hear testimony in the punishment phase at nine tomorrow.

Testimony began about two weeks ago.

Brooks and two others--whitney o'brien and justin love--- are charged with the murder of domanic thrasher during an attempted marijuana sale.

In his closing argument to the jury, prosecutor tony bates told them they should keep in mind it was a murder during a criminal enterprise, thus brooks faces the enhanced charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.... he told them to remember thrasher was shot in the back and that brooks conspired with others to cover up the murder.

And he reminded them that testimony showed brooks carried a gun, because drug dealers can not rely on police to proect their enterprise from thieves.he pointed out brooks begged his ex girlfriend to give him an alibi, but she refused.and he told jurors the witnesses who implicated brooks had no motivation to lie.

However , brooks' attorney stephen merkel told jurors the state's witnesses have no credibility..some are drug dealers and strippers and they lied to get deals from the state.he said the state presented no dna evdidence tying brooks to the murder, and that o'brien or love could have shot thrasher..

However in final rebuttal, first assistant d.a.

John gilliespie told jurors all the evidence and testimony is clear that brooks was the shooter....and that the other two defendants will be punished, with love to go to court next.